Herman F. Eiting passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Preferred Care Adult Family Home, in Clarkston.
He was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Richland, Neb., to Herman and Martha (Stuthman) Eiting.
The family moved to Clarkston when his father and he both obtained work at Potlatch in Lewiston. Herman worked several jobs during his early years and became a volunteer first responder firefighter for the Clarkston Heights fire station in May 1966. In October 1980, he became the Asotin County fire chief until his retirement in December 1999.
One of his proud accomplishments was building a home in the Clarkston Heights with his late wife, Shirley, where they raised their three children, Dwan, Shawn and Dessa. Herman volunteered many hours on the construction and maintenance of the Asotin County Little League Field of Dreams complex in the Clarkston Heights.
In his last few years, he lived at Preferred Care, where he was happy with his care and the staff, especially Melinda Fleming, spoiled him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Currin) Eiting; his mother and father; his sister, Marilyn Gilbert; and a grandson, Adam C. Guenther.
He is survived by his sister, Dorthey Ford; his children, Dwan Guenther (Rick), Shawn Eiting and Dessa Myrick (Smokey); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19 concerns and at his request, no funeral will be held.