Herbert Raymond Weed, 78, died at home at Soldiers Meadow Thursday, May 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Oct. 23, 1940, to Elmer and Lois (Butterfield) Weed at Kalispell, Mont. He graduated from Big Fork High School in 1958, then moved to The Dalles, Ore., where he met and married Trudy Buffington Feb. 14, 1960. They had two children Darla R. Weed born Jan. 8, 1963, and Herbie R. Weed Jr., born Oct. 3, 1964.
Herb worked for Martin-Marietta Aluminum Plant until he retired in 2002, returning to Montana for five years and then moved to Lewiston where Trudy passed away Sept. 30, 2009.
On Sept. 15, 2013, Herbert married Edna Smith who survives at the home at Soldiers Meadow near Winchester.
Surviving is his son, Herbie Weed Jr., of The Dalles, Ore.; daughter Darla Weed; his sister, Darlene (Doug) Smith; a nephew, Jeff Eickert, all at Big Fork, Mont.; one grandson, Beau, of Clarkston; three nieces, Lynsi, Carol and Jessica, and several cousins. Herb is also survived by stepchildren Douglas, Allen, Donald, David, Dennis, Darrell and Darla and their families.
Herb loved boat racing, snowmobiles, ATVs and car sports.
Per Herb’s request, there will be no services. There will be a family burial at Lone Pine Cemetery at Bigfork at a later date.