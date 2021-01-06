Herbert A. Sarbacher, 88, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Rose Terrace Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene.
Herbert was born July 1932 in Cottonwood to Joeseph Sarbacher and Gertrude Sonnen. He grew up in Ferdinand and worked as a carpenter and construction worker. He was drafted into the U.S. Army after the Korean War and served two years. Herbert worked at Lower Granite Dam and Little Goose Dam. He helped pour the concrete grain bin at Port of Wilma. He also built and remodeled houses. Later in life, he managed the Wagon Wheel Motel in Craigmont.
He liked playing cards and enjoyed the outdoors, camping and visiting new places.
Herbert is survived by his sister, Viola (Sarbacher) Anderson, of Seattle; brother Gerrold Sarbacher, of Rathdrum, Idaho; sons Charles Sarbacher, of Lewiston, and Kevin Sarbacher, of Lapwai; daughter Linda (Sarbacher) Dupuis, of Peck; granddaughters Jeanine Riley, Jackie Robinson, Tammy Dupuis and Ashley Sarbacher; and grandsons Jason Dupuis and Justin Sarbacher.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joeseph Sarbacher; mother Gertrude (Sonnen) Sarbacher; brothers Virgil Sarbacher, Ambrose Sarbacher, Martin Sarbacher and Omar Sarbacher; and sister Irene (Sarbacher) Adams.
Services will be announced at a later date.