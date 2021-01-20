Henry R. Duclos, 88, of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Henry was born May 6, 1932, to Dominic and Marie (Lightfield) Duclos on the family farm in Cottonwood. He attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and continued onto St. Gertrude’s Academy, where he graduated in 1950. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted and spent two years in the U.S. Army.
Following his time in the military, he spent his winters in Portland, Ore., with his sisters and worked as a janitor, service station attendant and laborer at the steel foundry. He spent summers working on the family farm. In the mid-1950s, he purchased his father’s dairy.
On Feb. 6, 1960, he married the love of his life, Marlene Lorentz. They truly lived out their vows “For better or worse and in sickness and in health” for more than 60 years. They worked side by side to tend to their 11 children, crops and cattle.
He was a selfless man and led by example. He demonstrated self-sacrifice, and the importance of faith and family. He loved to visit and took a genuine interest in other people’s lives.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; infant son Scott; sisters Heidi Taylor, Marie Taylor and Janice Lustig; brother Bernard Duclos; and three infant brothers.
Henry was a man of faith and proudly admitted that family was one of his biggest accomplishments. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children Brennan (Connie) Duclos, Maureen (David Lang) Duclos, Shannon (Dave) Taugher, Shelly (James) Schwartz, Mike (Tara) Duclos, Molly (Nick) Seubert, Craig (Darbie) Duclos, Andy (Pam) Duclos, Kari (Thomas) Holman, Chris (Stephanie) Duclos; sister Eleanor Kuther; 35 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
We would like to thank Dr. Sigler, Dr. Justin Jones, St. Mary’s staff and Syringa Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Henry.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. A rosary will be recited 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Condolences for the family can be sent to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the “Sister Mary’s Children,” P.O. Box 809, McCall, ID 83638.