Henry Lee Hubbard, 78, formerly of Lapwai and Lewiston, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home in Snohomish, Wash.
He was born July 23, 1941, in Lewiston, to John Alley Hubbard and Esther Thelma Ailor Hubbard. Henry grew up in Lapwai, where his family were well-known ranchers, and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1959. After high school, he joined the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion until his death.
In 1964, Henry married Cheryl Krug, in Lewiston. They raised two children together, daughter Marie and son Doug. They hosted many gatherings with friends and family at their home in the Lewiston Orchards. Henry was always in charge of the barbecue and more often than not, there were lively games of pinochle and shooting pool, along with the music and storytelling.
Henry had a lifelong career in area sawmills. After high school, Henry worked at the Spalding Mill, and then not long after, moved on to Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston, where he became a superintendent. Henry and Cheryl divorced after raising their two children and Henry relocated to a few different sawmills in the region until settling at Fritch Forest Products in Snohomish in the early 1990s. He worked there until an injury led to his retirement, but he was still called upon to consult for many years afterward, when they needed his expertise.
Beyond hard work, Henry’s passions were fishing, hunting, camping and boating with his family. Countless summer weeks were spent on area lakes and rivers with his many relatives and friends. He especially loved being on his boat on Dworshak Reservoir and many wonderful memories were made there. After retirement, he cherished his return trips to Lewiston to take his grandchildren out on his boat to fish, ski and tube.
Henry is lovingly remembered by those who knew him and his generous spirit. He was always there to lend a helping hand for those who needed it.
Survivors include his daughter, Marie Baldwin (Tim) of Boise; five grandchildren, Matthew Baldwin and Deanna Baldwin of Boise, Bailey Hubbard, Alexis Hubbard and Caleb Hubbard of Lewiston; his former wife, Cheryl Hubbard, of Lewiston; two sisters, Viola Flieschhacker of Camano Island, Wash., and Virginia Browne of Lewiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Doug Hubbard; his sisters, Barbara Sue Hubbard, Connie Sandoval and Sharroll Kingman; his brother, John Hubbard Jr.; his stepbrothers, Dan and Dale Bishop; his paternal grandparents, Henry (Loke) Hubbard and Docia McInturff Hubbard; his maternal grandparents, Asa Ailor and Thelma Jensen Ailor; and his stepmother, Rose Bishop Hubbard.
A celebration of life open house is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Pioneer Park Band Shell in Lewiston, COVID-19 restrictions permitting. Bring a lawn chair and stay to share stories and memories of Henry.