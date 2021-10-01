Henry C. Kaufman Jr. passed away peacefully with children by his side Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Advanced Health Care Center in Lewiston.
The youngest of four children, Henry was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Lewiston to Henry and Veronica (Nuxoll) Kaufman. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Lewiston and St. Augustine’s and Gonzaga Preparatory schools in Spokane, and graduated from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1961. It was at a social gathering of classmates that he met the love of his life, Mary Murry. The two married Aug. 11, 1962, and eventually settled in Lewiston to build a life as a farming family.
Henry was an avid conservationist and hunter. He loved nothing more than to encourage younger generations to pursue similar interests. To this end, he volunteered for many years as an Idaho Department of Fish and Game Hunter Education instructor, being named the Clearwater Region’s Hunter Education Teacher of the Year in 2001. He also served on the first board of directors for the Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center.
Henry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, his brother Harold Kaufman, sister Betty and her husband Al Schauble, and his brother-in-law Harold Simon. He is survived by his sister Mary Simon, his sister-in-law Jeanine Kaufman, his brother-in-law John (Lana) Murry and all of his seven children: Fritz (Patty) Kaufman, Henry (Barbara) Kaufman, Marianne (Forrest Macomber) Kaufmann, Margreta Forster, Lisa Kaufmann, Susan (David) Wilcoxson and Tony (Tenley Rivera) Kaufmann, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at All Saints Catholic Church, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon at the church social hall will follow the graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center, 5600 Hells Gate Road, Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston, ID 83501.