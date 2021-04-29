Henrietta Seyer, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Grangeville surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Henrietta was born June 7, 1930, in Fulton, N.Y., to Arthur Charles Laws and Gladys Viola (Davis) Laws. She was the eighth child of a blended family of 12 brothers and sisters.
She was raised in Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1948. She was working as a waitress when she met Henrik Carl Seyer at a square dance. They were married in Fulton on Dec. 3, 1949.
Their son, David Carl, was born in 1950 in Fulton. Approximately two years later, they decided to move out West. They moved around the West, following work in mining, road construction and dam building. Daughter Cynthia Louise was born in 1957 in Kellogg. Son Blaine Henry was born in 1959 in Grangeville.
Tired of moving the family from road job to road job, and the children having to be put in and out of different schools, they settled in Grangeville in 1963. They bought a bare lot and built their home. Mom and Dad lived on the property the rest of their lives. Henry passed in 2001. Mom continued to live there for 20 more years.
She worked at the Shamrock Café. Henry and Henrietta ran the Seyer Cycle & Mower Shop for many years, repairing and selling bicycles and lawnmowers well into their retirement years. During these years, Mom was also a nurse’s aide and housekeeper at Syringa General Hospital. She loved to sew and knit and was involved in a local knitting machine group. She loved growing flowers in her flower gardens and was also an avid bowler with a group of local ladies.
In retirement, she and Henry traveled the North and Midwest and made one trip to New York in their mini-motorhome. She made many trips with Henry and the children to the Gospel Lakes area on fishing trips.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and an excellent caregiver for Henry during his illness.
She is survived by her sister, Viola Lula (Howard) Nichols, of Ohio; and brothers Albert Charles Laws, of Oklahoma, and Maurice Arthur Laws, of New York. She is also survived by her three children: son David (Donna) Seyer, daughter Cynthia Seyer and (best friend Bob Zee), and son Blaine Seyer; as well as seven grandchildren, Carla (Doug) Cardinel, Adam Seyer and (best friend Melissa Miller), Melanie (Benoit) Jubelin, Lacey (Corey) Miller, Brandon Seyer, Jessica Bush and Justin Bush; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carl Seyer; siblings Edward Joel Laws, Elizabeth L. (Laws) Wolfe, Laura Emily (Howard) Falanga, Viola M. (Laws) Julian, Georgianna (Howard) Sliva, Herbert James Laws, Barbara Jackline (Laws) Thomas, stillborn sister; and a great-grandson, Parker James Miller.
A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Blackmer Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Please send condolences for the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Syringa Hospice Program in honor of Henrietta.