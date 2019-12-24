Helene Gertrude Sisson passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, surrounded by family at her Lapwai home.
Helene was born Oct. 3, 1942, to Josh and Hazel Hayes Arthur in Lewiston.
Helene is a descendant of the Chief White Bird band; Helene’s paternal great-grandfather, Mark Arthur, lost both his parents during the Nez Perce War of 1877, and as a child, he walked back to Kamiah over the Bitterroot Mountains. Helene’s maternal great-grandfather, Ralph Armstrong, was orphaned and captured with Chief Joseph as a child. He went with Chief Joseph to Oklahoma, then to Nespelem.
Helene is survived by her husband, Victor E. Sisson; sons Steven Senter, John McAtty and daughter Jane, all of Lapwai. She raised her youngest sister Virginia Dick and niece Herwanna Taptto. She is also survived by siblings Benjamin Arthur Sr., Mark Arthur, Mary Arthur, Patricia Gendreau, Joanne Arthur (Leo), Elizabeth Attao (Vincent) and Virginia Dick (Tony), all of Lapwai, Webster Arthur of Wadsworth, Nev., and Ralph Arthur (Linda) of Schurz, Nev.
As Helene makes her journey to the happy place, she is welcomed by her parents, Josh and Hazel Arthur; sister-in-law Constance Arthur; sister Veronica Bulltail; brother James Arthur; paternal grandparents Dan and Rachel Arthur; maternal grandparents Lucy and Dave Isaac; grandfather Sam Hayes; aunts Frances Paisano, Marie Allman, Loretta Antell, Juanita Spencer, Nikki Bone and Trudy Aylor; uncles Mark Arthur and Dan Arthur; and all those who went before her.
Funeral Mass will be 9 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lapwai. Burial will be at Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery. A light lunch will follow at Saint Kateri Hall. Malcom’s Brawer-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.