Helen Yulee Moser

Helen Yulee (Harmon) Moser died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Serenity Place in Lewiston, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, with her son, Dan, and daughter-in-law Debbie by her side.
Helen, the youngest of seven children, was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Malden, Wash., to Timothy and Ada (Smith) Harmon. Two years after her birth, her father, Timothy, became ill with pneumonia and passed away. In 1924, Ada and her seven children relocated to Spokane, where she lived and raised Helen and her six siblings, until Ada’s death in 1973.
Helen was a 1941 graduate of North Central High School in Spokane, where she was a cheerleader and graduated with honors. Helen then continued her education at Kinman Business College, and graduated with a two-year Associate of Arts degree.
In early 1942, she met the love of her life, Durward (Dewey) Moser, and they married Dec. 30, 1942. The couple were married just short of 73 years when Dewey passed away Oct. 21, 2014.
Their life together started while Dewey was in pilot training with the U.S. Army Air Forces. When Dewey was on active duty, and stationed at Guam Army Air Forces Base, he flew numerous missions over Japan in his B-29 during World War II. Helen was back in Spokane, working and taking care of two of their four children.
After his discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1950, he and Helen moved to Moscow. Helen worked for the telephone company in Moscow until they had saved up enough money to buy a farm between Genesee and Juliaetta. Helen became a farmer’s wife, raising their four children. In July of 1966, Helen and Dewey sold their farm and moved to Lewiston. While living in Lewiston, Helen worked in the tax department of what was then Potlatch Forests Inc., and retired from there in 1984.
Dewey and Helen enjoyed traveling in their earlier days of retirement, wintering as snowbirds in Yuma, Ariz., and summering back in Lewiston. Helen was an avid sports fan and truly enjoyed watching live sports. Didn’t matter if it was a junior high, high school or a college game, she enjoyed cheering for the local team.
In November of 1994, at the age of 72, she and Dewey were in a very serious car accident, leaving Helen with a brain injury she never fully recovered from. Dewey took care of Helen for the next 21 years until his death in October of 2014. In November of 2014, she moved into Serenity Place, where she lived until her death. The family would like to thank Serenity Place for making it like a home for Mom the last five years. The staff at Serenity truly were loving and caring to her these last few years.
Helen is survived by her sister, Doris Roller, of Seattle; daughter Linda (Tom) Druffel, of Pullman; sons Dewey Joe (Donna), of Manteca, Calif., Dan (Debbie), of Lewiston and Dick (Becky Jo), of Monroe, Wash.
Helen and Dewey have 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved unconditionally. Helen often said of life, “You are successful in life if all of your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are loving and passionate about life.” It is our belief Helen was very successful.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Ada Harmon; husband Dewey; four sisters, Ruth Clark, Voral “Patsy” Pohorence (Joe), Audrey Koll (Joe), and Margaret Shearer (Robert); brother Jimmy Harmon (Virginia); brother-in-law Bob Roller; grandson Tim Druffel; and granddaughter Jennifer Moser.
The celebration service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Stanislaus Church, Lewiston, with a reception at the church parish hall, following the burial.
Arrangements are under the direction of Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.