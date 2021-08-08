Helen “Rowena” Adams passed from this world Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She suffered a fatal heart attack.
She was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Powersville, Mo., to Raymond A. and Reva M. Kingingsmith Rowan.
Rowena was an animal lover from a young age and appreciated life on the family farm. In the spring of 1955, she took a road trip to Idaho with her parents to attend the wedding of her brother, Phil Rowan, to Ellen Roberts in Midvale. At the wedding, she met Glenn Harold Adams (deceased May 31, 2017) who was working as an accomplished cowboy on the Upper Soulen Ranch near Midvale. Her Midwest charm worked its magic on Glenn. They were married Sept. 20, 1958.
Rowena and Glenn moved to Harpster in the early ‘60s and put down roots. They built their family home overlooking the South Fork of the Clearwater River, where they lived until their deaths. Rowena’s love for her children and others’ children was legendary in the Harpster community. As time went by, there were few things that brought her as much joy as being called “Mom” by people that appreciated her motherly advice and welcoming personality.
Rowena is survived by her son, Brett A. Adams; daughter Anjeleigh M. Adams Trefz (Larry Trefz); granddaughter Mindiray Lamb; grandson Tristan Trefz; niece and foster daughter Kim Webster Walker (Steve Walker deceased); Kim’s kids, Brigette (RJ) Axtel, Christina Walker and Jasun (Ashley) Walker; brother Phil Rowan; aunt Fern Klingingsmith Valentine (whom she shared an especially close relationship); and sister-in-law Minnie Ledington, Mary Shaw, Betty Bean, Merline Fowler and Ruth (George) Cavasos.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Harpster Cemetery. The main service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center, 115 Newsome St. Donations can be made in Rowena’s name to the Historic School House at the service or mailed to: Harpster Historical Schoolhouse, c/o N. Charley, 111 Harpster Drive, Harpster, ID 83552.