April 26, 1923 — May 1, 2019
Helen was born to Hazel and Royal Styer in Colome, S.D. She and her family moved to Palouse, where she attended school.
Helen married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Comstock, and had three sons and later adopted a daughter. Helen and Bruce farmed outside of Potlatch until 1983. Their retirement included travel, lots and lots of fishing trips and snowbirding to Apache Junction, Ariz. In 2012, they moved off the farm and settled in Moscow, where they could still be near family and friends. After her husband’s death in 2017, Helen moved to Spokane and lived at the Ridgeview care facility until her death.
Helen’s extended family was large. She grew up with seven brothers and one sister, and the resulting group of nieces and nephews were a treasure to Helen. She made a point of remembering their special occasions and achievements and she is fondly remembered as “Auntie Helen.” Helen loved to cook and her hospitality knew no bounds. She especially enjoyed hosting friends and families for meals and celebrations. Her grandchildren remember her fried chicken, her cinnamon rolls and cookies, and yummy pies of all kinds.
Helen was active in her church throughout her life. She was known to Palouse kids as their Christian Youth Fellowship leader and later to Disciple of Christ churches throughout the Inland Northwest and the chairperson of the board governing Zephr Lodge Camp at Liberty Lake.
Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Douglas, Kenneth (Barbara) and Landy (Nancy), 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by four brothers, Stanley, Gene, Richard and Dennis Styer and one sister, Joann Getz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; her daughter, Cindy; and three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Marvin Styer.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Potlatch Presbyterian Church. The service will be preceded by a graveside service at Freeze Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.