Helen Marie Fey Heidenreich, 75, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center, in Lewiston.
She was born Feb. 25, 1927, to Lloyd C. and Esther Amelia (Taylor) Shreffler, on a Garfield County farmstead outside Pomeroy. The first census taken there listed her as a “guest.”
She grew up and started school there before the family moved to Idaho. She was joined by a brother, Max, and two sisters, Doris and Jeanette. They grew up on the Orvik farmstead outside Deary.
She attended schools in the Kendrick area, where she met Roy R. Fey. They were married June 26, 1944. The couple lived in the area, where they raised four children, Sharon, Eldon R. “Jody,” Lynda and Jane.
Helen and Roy had 37 years together before Roy died of cancer in November of 1981. After several years of loneliness, she fell in love with another wonderful man. She and Robert Heidenreich were married Oct. 3, 1987. They were active members of Kendrick United Methodist Church and the VFW for many years. Helen was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Kendrick Grange and her bridge club, which she enjoyed immensely.
Helen was community-minded and was in the midst of many a fundraiser or activity involving her children or the school. She loved to sew and made numerous cheerleading and majorette uniforms. She and her friend, Mabel Glenn, took on the job of sewing the orange velvet curtains that still hang at Kendrick High School. She was a wonderful cook and served as food director and chief cook at the high school in Kendrick from 1971 until her retirement in 1987. Nothing compared to the wonderful aroma coming from the kitchen area as she baked cinnamon rolls or fried maple bars for the students. She was always pleased to have students who had graduated return to tell her how wonderful the meals she served were.
She was well known for her happy spirit and friendliness. She could light up a room with her smile and laughter. The nurses at Royal Plaza commented about her smile lighting up her eyes. She never knew a stranger and would always stop and visit, even with airport security guards.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert, of Lewiston; daughters Sharon (Doug) Harris and Lynda Brocke, both of Kendrick; Jane (Keith) Ford of Hayden; sister Doris M. Hansen of Potlatch; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Max; sister Jeanette Wunderlich; son Jody; grandson Jon Fey; and two great-granddaughters, Shelby and Ella Bergen.
We are extremely grateful for the home health providers Ann Julias, Debbie Wantz, Sally Browning and Shannon Heath. The staff at Royal Plaza were wonderful and gave her excellent care.
A celebration of life will be held sometime in January.