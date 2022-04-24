Helen Louise Gleason passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2022.
Helen was born on June 27, 1927, to Thomas and Mable Claibourne, in Vinita, Okla. She attended school in Dewey, Okla., graduating in 1946. Following graduation, she attended Oklahoma A and M (Oklahoma State) graduating from business college. She was a secretary for Centennial Supply Co. in Bartlesville, Okla., when she met Bud Gleason. Bud and Helen went on their first date Dec. 31, 1955, and were married on March 30, 1956, in Salt Lake City. In 1957, they set off for Lewiston to start the Phillips 66 distributorship. Helen worked as a Bookkeeper at Gleason Oil Company until the arrival of their first son.
Helen enjoyed being a homemaker and found much happiness in being a mom and grandmother. She became a second mother to numerous friends of her sons, hosting large holiday dinners to ensure everyone had somewhere to go and a home-cooked meal. Helen made sure everyone always felt welcomed and at home. If she wasn’t home caring for Bud or the boys, you could find her out shopping or having lunch with “the girls.”
Helen was active in many organizations including Jaycettes, Lewiston Service League, Clarkston Presbyterian Church and Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Her involvement with PEO Chapter BL held a special place in her heart; she served as president four separate times and was awarded her 50-year membership in 2021.
Helen is survived by her sons, Bob (Amy Johnson) of Clarkston, Tim, and Scot (Katie) of Lewiston; grandchildren Courtney Zipse (Brayton), Emily Shriver (Travis), Ben, Tucker, David Johnson, Max Johnson and Lauren Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Owen and Colsen Zipse and Nora Shriver.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her parents; and five brothers, TJ, Doug, Bill, CE and Bob.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston, in the Seaport Room. She enjoyed many friendships and wants her friends to remember the good times they shared.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tri-State Hospital Foundation or Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling arrangements.