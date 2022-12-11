Helen Lorraine Heaton Jonutz passed away at the age of 96, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 9, 1926, to Clinton B. Fisk Heaton and Mayme Elizabeth Propheter, in Rosholt, S.D., on her family’s farm.
Helen married George Jonutz on Oct. 29, 1945, after only a two-week courtship. They were married for 65 years. George passed away Nov. 9, 2010.
Helen gave birth to seven children — twins Larry (Deanna) and Gerald (Deni), Linda Stocker (Jim), Debby Dahlberg (Larry), Deon (Peggy) and Darren (Kim) and Gregory. Larry and Gregory preceded her in death.
Helen taught Boy Scouts for over 50 years. She helped 64 boys reach the rank of Eagle Scout. For her dedicated service to Scouting, she received both the Silver Bear and Silver Beaver awards. Helen took great pleasure while working with the boys whom she loved.
For decades, Helen worked as a certified nursing assistant and certified home health aide in the foothills of Northern California. She took great pride in the love and care she gave her clients. Truth be told, Helen always longed to be a doctor.
After her husband died, she began a new life at the age of 84 as a student at LCSC in Lewiston. She earned her bachelor’s degree after only 1½ years, graduating with honors at the age of 86. Helen loved to write. She could not write fiction; it had to be real. In her own words, “Why make up stuff? Life is full of stories.”
Most of all, Helen loved God and the family that God gave her.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., in Lewiston. It will be followed by a potato bar in the cultural hall.