Helen Lorraine Heaton Jonutz

Helen Lorraine Heaton Jonutz passed away at the age of 96, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 9, 1926, to Clinton B. Fisk Heaton and Mayme Elizabeth Propheter, in Rosholt, S.D., on her family’s farm.

Helen married George Jonutz on Oct. 29, 1945, after only a two-week courtship. They were married for 65 years. George passed away Nov. 9, 2010.