Helen Fae Aldrich, 81, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
She was born Feb. 11, 1940, to Ira and Rachel Raffety. She grew up in Asotin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Robert Aldrich, and father of her children, Robert Arledge. She is survived by her children, Jerry Arledge and Kelle (Dennis) Antonellis; brothers Lyle (Mary) Raffety and Jim (Dolores) Raffety; sister Lou King; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.