Helen Dorothy (Ghormley) Wood, 99, of Concord, Calif., went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
She was born in Sumner, Wash. and lived most of her life in Yakima and Clarkston. She will be buried in Yakima beside her husband.
She was known for her love of the Lord, family and others. She had a loving and caring heart, a gentle spirit, a sense of humor and a patient disposition. She faithfully served over 40 years as a pastor’s wife in many capacities including leading the choir and working with youth and women.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle E. Wood; sister, Margaret Dennis; and son-in-Law, George Goodwin. She is survived by her daughter; four sons with their spouses; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She will be missed. We love you, mom.
