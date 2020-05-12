Helen Dillie Nick, 97, a longtime Pullman resident, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her Pullman home.
Helen was born July 16, 1922, in Shelley, Idaho, to Swan and Hellena (Carlson) Johnson. She grew up in southeastern Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Helen received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education from the University of Idaho and her master’s degree in education from Eastern Washington University.
Helen married Hubert Joseph Nick in 1949, and together they made Pullman their home where they raised the family. Helen taught elementary school for many years for the Pullman School District, and following her retirement operated a prekindergarten school. She was always energetic and enjoyed all life offered. Among her favorite things was going trailer camping. The family traveled many miles through the years enjoying the outdoors. Helen was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman since 1951, and enjoyed participating in church groups and Bible studies.
Helen is survived by her three sons, Carl (Shirley) Nick, Lewis (Mary) Nick and Jerry (Jennifer) Nick, and her three grandchildren, Sarah, Sophie and Jamie Nick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, and a sister, Alice Beard.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Funeral Home. Helen will be laid to rest with her husband at the Pullman Cemetery in a private family service. A memorial service will be planned at a later time when we are allowed to gather again. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Good Hope Home Care, Kindred Hospice and Dr. Stephanie Fosback. Memorial donations are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.