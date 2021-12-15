Heidi Marie Seubert, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed from this life Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 1, 1969, to Thomas and Cornelia Seubert. She was raised on the family farm outside of Cottonwood with her four brothers and four sisters, whom she loved with all her heart.
Family was all-important to Heidi, and beyond her immediate family she also made an effort to spend time with grandparents, uncles and aunts. In addition, she had tremendous affection for her many cousins, some of whom did not live locally. Summers provided an opportunity for special time with extended family that lived outside of her beloved Idaho.
Growing up, she attended Prairie Schools, graduating in 1988. She then received a degree in education with a double major in communications and literature from the University of Idaho. After graduating, she planned to start a new teaching position, but God had other plans. In 1993, Heidi felt compelled to pursue another path. She fully committed her life to Christ, becoming part of the consecrated women of Regnum Christi.
This new adventure began in Rhode Island with deliberate and diligent study and once accomplished, extensive travel throughout the United States and Canada ensued, as she actively brought God’s love to others. Although she traveled to places far and wide, she was quick to point out that nowhere was more beautiful than Idaho.
Heidi completed her master’s in secondary administration at Providence College. Over the years, she was involved in various leadership roles mentoring and helping others. She took pilgrimages to the Holy Land, Rome, several World Youth Day’s and many other destinations.
She was always up for finding ways to celebrate life. Heidi had a gift for bringing beauty out of the ordinary. She enjoyed organizing and creating beautiful spaces to include the places where the consecrated women lived. Another gift Heidi gave so many were her writings, reflections and poems that shared a glimpse into her beautiful heart.
Her love for God was passionate and contagious. That love was the driving force behind the very full, rich and adventure-filled life she led. Above all, she will be remembered for the selfless, loving, kind and joyful way she connected with others and gave of herself so freely.
Heidi is survived by her mother, Cornelia Seubert Faur; siblings Maurice (Heather) Seubert, Aly Seubert, Jeanne (Don) Kuther, Lucia (Brian) Lawlor, Therese (Mark) Schwartz, Danny Seubert and John Faur.
Her beloved father, sister and nephew went before her, Thomas Seubert, Elizabeth Duman and Abraham “Abe” Duman.
She lavished so much love on her nephews, nieces, two new great-nephews and great-niece. She also loved her consecrated sisters of Regnum Christi around the world and brother priests in the Legion of Christ, who are also mourning this great loss. Heidi will continue to look after those she leaves behind, as that was her nature — to pour out all and not to count the cost. May she rest in peace in the eternal embrace of her Beloved.
“God ordains everything! Put love where there is no love, and you will find love.” — St. John of the Cross.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to a few of her favorites: Consecrated Women Inc., 5440 Moeller Ave., Norwood, OH 45212; Legionaries of Christ, 30 Mansell Court, Suite 103, Mansell, GA 30076; and Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Road, Suffern, NY 10901.