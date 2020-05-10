Heather Marie Glover, 48, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Redmond, Ore.
She was born Oct. 25, 1971, to Gary Clark and Joyce Edwards, in Clarkston. She attended high school in both Libby, Mont., and St. Maries. She met her one and only, Mike Glover, while working at Bridge Street Connections in 1993. They became close friends and later fell in love and finally married July 21, 2001. Their union gave Heather four more children, making their family complete. After 28 years together, their love was as strong as ever.
Heather loved living life with her children and grandchildren. Some of her favorite activities included singing, camping and four-wheeling with family and friends. She seemed most at home operating the Villa Tavern with her husband, Mike, from 2001 to 2009. Heather will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Heather is survived by her five children, Cassandra (Joel) McNutt, of Lewiston, Anthony Glover, of Denver, Racheal (Scott) Dodson, of Redmond, Ore., Krista Graham, of Portland, Ore., and Theresa Glover, of Castle Rock, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Emily, Hannah, Braxten, Makayla, Evan, Jacqueline, Kambri and Jaelyn; father Gary (JoAnn) Clark, of Emida, Idaho; nine siblings, Danny, Terri, Kevin, Heidi, Tyree, LuAnn, Donna, Margie and Linda; numerous aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Blaine; her mother, Joyce; and her loving husband, Mike.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. May 16 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.