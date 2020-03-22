Hazel Mildred Skelton, 100, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Contentment Adult Family Home in Bellevue, Wash.
She was born Nov. 2, 1919, to Homer and Hazel Buis on a farm in Gifford.
In 1940, Hazel and Robert Skelton were married in Lewiston. During World War II, Hazel worked for a meat market in Pasco. Following the war, Hazel, Bob and their children moved back to Lewiston and Hazel worked for J.C. Penney. In 1955, Hazel and Bob moved to Spokane with their three children. There she worked for Thrifty Drugs and First National Bank.
Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who adored them.
She is survived by her three children, Gary (Cheryl), Douglas (Kathleen) and Colleen (David); three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, four step-great-great-grandchildren, and all of her extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances should go to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to your personal favorite charity. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the family’s online guest book at Hennessey’s Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane.