Hazel May Benjamin

Hazel M. Benjamin, 90, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Boise of natural causes.
Hazel was born Nov. 22, 1930, to A.G. and Marguerite Sammons Cason at Butte, Mont. She attended school at Winchester as well as Newport, Wash. Following high school, on July 2, 1949, she married Ray Benjamin, and they set up farming outside Winchester. They had two daughters, Virginia and Charlotte.
Hazel loved the outdoors; she enjoyed working on the farm with Ray, driving grain truck, baling hay, moving cattle and working in her flower garden. When opportunity presented itself, she could be found at the river fishing for steelhead. She was an excellent seamstress, making dresses for the girls and, after retirement, she took to designing and sewing beautiful quilts. Hazel delighted in oil painting. She was commissioned by several to do paintings of their ranches. She was a member of the Prairie Art Center of Craigmont. She shared her passion with others by participating in Grangeville’s “Painting in the Park” and volunteering at the Artisan Barn in Uniontown. She was a member of the Rose Croix Chapter of Eastern Star in Winchester and also worked with the Jobs Daughters.
Because of Ray’s health conditions, they retired in 1996 to Lewiston. Prior to Ray’s death, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. In 2012, Hazel moved to Boise to be closer to her daughter, Virginia.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Virginia and Kevin Dunn of Boise and Charlotte and Jeff Riechmann of McCall; grandson, Eric Dunn; stepgrandchildren, Barb Homeier, Nichole Sauers, Chris Riechmann, and Ladonna Wille. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, nine stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ellen Walsh of Spokane Valley, Wash. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ray, two siblings and one granddaughter.
A celebration of life will be held next spring when family can attend. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to the Amy Dunn – Get it Dunn Fund through The Idaho Community Foundation. This fund supports various Idaho charities such as Make-A-Wish Idaho, Courageous Kids Climbing, The Speedy Foundation (suicide prevention), etc.