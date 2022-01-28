Hazel M. Crawford, a lifelong resident of Pomeroy, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from congestive heart failure.
Hazel was born to Ansel and Nina Tefft in Pomeroy on April 4, 1930.
Hazel attended Pomeroy schools, graduating in 1948. She briefly attended Washington State University before coming back to Pomeroy and marrying the love of her life, Phil Crawford, on May 1, 1949. Hazel worked briefly outside of the home before the birth of her children and becoming a full-time homemaker and mother.
Hazel was very active in her community. She was a lifelong member of the Pomeroy United Methodist Church; she sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, Eastern Star, Rebecca Lodge, Golden Girls and the Red Hats. She held several offices in those organizations. She was very active in her daughters’ activities, which included Job’s Daughters and Campfire Girls. Hazel received the Setan Award, which is one of the highest awards in Campfire Girls.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Wesley Tefft.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 73 years, Phil Crawford, of Pomeroy; daughters, Phyllis Sweeney, Kathleen Dung and Nancy Crawford; and grandchildren, Jim Sweeney, Aaron Sweeney, Jeremiah Dung, Adam Mauher and Katelyn Mauher. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Devin Sweeney, Ali Schwanke, Lillian Dung, Maverick Liasjo and Elena Pemberton.
A celebration of Hazel’s 91 years of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pomeroy United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.