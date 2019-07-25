Hazel “June” Howard Tuttle, 90, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Grace Assisted Living in Nampa.
June was born March 25, 1929, to Charles and Minnie Howard, in Hamilton, Mont., nestled in the Bitterroot Valley. She was the youngest of six children.
June’s family soon moved to their farm near Hazelton, Idaho, where she grew up and graduated from high school. June cherished her childhood on the farm, with lots of love and support as the youngest child. Life was plentiful, even when there was little money. Each of her older brothers and sisters supported the next in advancing their education and independence. June graduated with a major in education and a minor in music from the University of Idaho, and most enjoyed making new friends and singing with the Vandaleers.
June’s first teaching job took her to Clarkston, where she met John O. Tuttle, and the two married Feb. 8, 1953. Moving several times around Washington state, John and June started a family, raising three boys, before returning to Clarkston in 1966.
Throughout, June taught elementary school, enjoying fourth grade the most, and teaching state history and music. June loved working in the yard, growing a bountiful vegetable garden, maintaining flower beds and tending her prized roses. Each summer would include a trip to her family farm and a family adventure, backpacking in the North Cascades and Wallowa Mountains. June was also a longtime member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization and involved with her church choir.
June took time away from teaching to help in the family real estate business and went back to school to get a special education endorsement from Washington State University in the late ’80s. John and June moved to Glenwood, Wash., where she taught special education until her retirement. Following her husband’s death in 1992, June moved to Payette, Idaho, to be close to her remaining siblings and young grandchildren. June lived in Payette for many years, making home improvements, creating a beautiful yard and garden, making new friends, continuing her membership with PEO, joining the music club and singing in the church choir.
June is survived by her sons, John (Laura Vandenburgh) Tuttle, of Springfield, Ore., and Peter (Joyce) Tuttle, of Nampa; and her three grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley and Alex. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Irene Johnson, Nelson Howard, Helen Boles, Tom Howard and Mary Schretenthaler; her husband, John O. Tuttle; and oldest son, Howard “Lynn” Tuttle.
Hazel June Tuttle will be laid to rest in the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A family gathering will be held for the burial. We wish to thank the staff at Grace Assisted Living and Lighthouse Hospice for the care she received.