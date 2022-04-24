Hazel Fuller, 92, passed away peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avalon Care in Clarkston. She was born to Ivon and Mae (Michaels) Welch on Jan. 4, 1930, in Corvallis, Ore.
Hazel spent her childhood years in Days Creek, Ore., and graduated from Days Creek High School. After graduation, Hazel met Warren Fuller. They were married June 9, 1949, in Stevenson, Wash., and were together until his passing in 2006. They started a family in Days Creek and later moved around Oregon and Washington, farming and logging, eventually settling in Clarkston in 1961.
Warren and Hazel were involved in the logging industry, owning their own successful business for over 40 years. Hazel balanced doing books for the business, along with raising their four children, Tim, Pat, Joyce and Mike. Hazel was also employed at Regence for 20 years. She devoted many hours helping the kids practice and compete in rodeos all over the northwest. She and Warren would load up kids and horses and travel to all of the western states’ junior rodeos. Hazel would assist with the driving and record all the times in the day sheets at the rodeo. Later in life, she began volunteering to time at her grandchildren’s rodeos. She volunteered for the Central Idaho Rodeo Association, timing with her good friend, Vivian Wren, for over 20 years. She was an honorary member of the Lewis Clark Saddle Club and co-served with Warren as grand marshals of the Asotin County Fair. Hazel was always very supportive of her family’s rodeo endeavors, even though she herself did not ride or compete. Her children fondly recall the one time she mounted up and roped a calf just to demonstrate for her boys that roping wasn’t as difficult as they were making it. She has become the only Fuller with a 100% catch percentage.
Hazel will be remembered not only for taking good care of her own family with her love, generosity and great culinary skills, but also for all she did for her many friends and their families. She could be counted on in a crisis or when a family was in need. She enjoyed good company and would pride herself on feeding them well. Hazel was well known for her baking, especially for her cookies. She raised a large garden, canning and preserving food from it each year. Hazel’s yard was always a beautiful sight in the summer as she loved colorful flowers. Many family events were held at Hazel’s home where all could admire the exquisite result of her hard work.
Hazel loved going to yard sales with her friends. You may have seen her purchasing much appreciated clothing and toys for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the social aspect of going and made many friends. She hosted her own annual yard sales, where you could always find many lightly used items for a great price.
In her later years, Hazel enjoyed attending Cowboy Church with her good friends Milt and Jeanette Campbell, working at Wilson Banner Ranch, volunteering at the local food bank and hosting family and friends in her beautiful home.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Noel, Melvin and Alice; and her beloved husband, Warren. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Darrel) Sewell; her sons, Tim (Cheri) Fuller, Pat (Leanne) Fuller and Mike (Karen) Fuller; along with her grandchildren, Scotti (David) Erickson, Macy (Chris) Young, Coti, Casey and Makenzie Fuller. She also leaves behind two great-granddaughters, Hazel Rose Erickson and Hadley Taylor Young.
Memorials may be sent to Central Idaho Rodeo Association to be used for a character award.
Please join us for a celebration of Hazel’s life at 2 p.m., April 28, at Merchant’s Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow the service at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.