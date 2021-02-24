Hazel D. Mael Candler, 87, who was known to many as Mom, Sis, Granny, Great-Granny and Aunt Tootie, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home in Kendrick.
She was born prematurely Sept. 5, 1933, in Park, Idaho, to Harold and Myrtle (Dahl) Mael. She spent her first two years of life at Gritman Hospital, which is where she obtained the name Tootie. She was a fighter from day one.
In July 1950, she married James “Jim” Candler. They were married for 61 years until his death in 2011. They raised four children in Kendrick. Hazel worked at the Antelope Inn and Kendrick Liquor Store for several years. She was a member of the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening, camping, mushroom picking, feeding her birds, playing cards on Friday nights with Ron and Jimi Kay, trips to Jackpot with friends and family. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and making sure they were fed. Nothing made her happier than having clean front room windows.
The last six years, she had many medical issues and setbacks, but she always fought her way through with strength, humor, sometimes with tears, always a few cuss words and a smile.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Myrtle Mael; husband James Candler; son Roger Dale Candler; brothers Bernard, Arnold, Ronny and Roger Mael; sisters Jeanette Riebold and Opal Hamilton; and grandson Marcus Candler.
She is survived by fur baby Smokey in Kendrick; sons Rick Candler, of Lolo, Mont., and Boyd Candler (Lettie Ladd), of Kendrick; daughter Colleen (Jack) Schuit, of Lewiston; sister Carol (Ron) Craig, of Lewiston; sister-in-law Jimi Kay Mael, of Bovill; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, with another one due in May 2021; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed by many.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Ann Julias, Randy Clemenhagen, Kelly Wilson, the Rev. Marvin Preussler, neighbors Kelly, Betty, Peggy and Gerald for always watching out for Mom. We also extend a heartfelt thank you to Katy, Johnny and Sam of Advanced Healthcare, you meant a lot to her. Hazel will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.