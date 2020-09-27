Harvey James Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston.
He was born Nov. 7, 1926, to Gerhard “George” H. Neufeld and Helen Sukau Neufeld in Mountain Lake, Minn. The family moved to Wolf Point, Mont., around 1929. He was raised in Wolf Point, graduating from Wolf Point High School in 1944. During high school, participation in the marching band as a trumpet player and on the softball team provided enjoyable times, as did his part-time, delivery-boy job with Buttrey’s. He often remembered fondly that this grocery delivery job was “the best job he ever had!”
High-school-day summers granted enthusiastic recreation for him. Along with several of his friends, the Tule Creek Baseball Team was founded. The team worked together, creatively and with perseverance, to create their own baseball field and to acquire their own uniforms. They won many games, with Harvey, most frequently and with agility, playing right field.
Beginning in March 1945, he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ranked staff sergeant, serving in Korea from July 1945 until December 1946.
Returning to Wolf Point, ambitious and hardworking, he established, owned and operated “King Pin Alleys” from 1949-51. As an accomplished bowler, he was honored with numerous trophies and awards.
Music always brought him joy. He was blessed with an innate ability for listening to and playing music. He was a self-taught, talented drummer. He and his musical buddies formed their own dance band, The Music Makers. Their many audiences had as much fun dancing as they did entertaining them.
From 1951-57, he again worked diligently for Buttrey’s with his new clerk position. During this time, he married Evelyn Helen Schillinger on June 17, 1952, in St. Ann’s Catholic Church at Vida, Mont., and continued to reside in Wolf Point.
Beginning in January 1958, notable events transpired. First, he relocated to Lewistown, Mont., as the manager of Buttrey Foods with Evelyn, followed by the birth of their first child, Helen Claire (Neufeld) Wanechek. Two years later, another daughter, Mary Kay (Neufeld) Yuditsky was born. August 1965 brought another opportunity for the family with their move to Lewiston, where he opened and managed Buttrey’s Super Store, retiring in June 1984. During this period, he attended numerous company management seminars, broadening his knowledge and skills. Community involvement was eminently valued with his service on the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce from 1965-84, including three years during the mid-’70s on the board of directors. Additionally, for seven years, he was proudly active on the board of directors for the North Idaho Children’s Home. His time was also productively spent, serving on the board of directors for the United Way (1983-84) and on the board of directors for the Lewis-Clark Broncs (1966-70). He served on the board of directors for one year (1984) during his membership in the Downtown Rotary Club (1980-85).
While residing in Montana, he belonged to the Veterans of Foreign Affairs, Wolf Point/Lewistown (1947-58) and the Eagles Club, Lewistown (1960-65). As well, he was a Lions Club member while in Lewistown from 1958-65. Lifetime memberships include B.P.O. Elks, beginning in 1948 and the Knights of Columbus from 1953.
He converted to Catholicism as a young man, a choice he treasured forever. He and Evelyn raised their children as Catholics, members of Our Lady of Lourdes, the most valuable component of their children’s upbringing. More recently, as the Lewiston Catholic churches consolidated, he was affiliated with All Saints Catholic Church.
Harvey was an avid Washington State University fan and booster, having season tickets to both basketball and football for approximately 40 years. He was always adamant that WSU would qualify for the Rose Bowl and was thrilled to attend not only one but two Rose Bowls, followed by attendance at the 2003 Holiday Bowl!
Harvey pursued golf while living in Lewiston and relished every occasion to do so, especially after retirement. Achieving a hole-in-one highlighted his golfing experience.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years; his parents; brother Sylvester Carl Neufeld; and sisters Elsie Mildred Mooney, Nina Gretchen Bond and Bernice Frances Hummer.
He is survived by his sister, Vernell Violet Knapp, of Loveland, Colo.; daughter Helen Claire Wanechek and husband Larrin, of Cle Elum, Wash.; daughter Mary Kay Yuditsky and husband Robert, of Coeur d’Alene; granddaughters Mary Kay and Shelby Jo Wanechek, of Cle Elum; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., concluding with a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.