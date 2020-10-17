Harvey Melvin Leachman, 83, of Craigmont, passed away of Parkinson’s on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Riverview Residential Home in Clarkston.
Harvey was born June 8, 1937, in Morrowtown, Idaho, the son of Everett and Lucy Kole Leachman. He lived in Morrowtown and Forrest until 1942, when the family moved to the Lewiston Orchards, where he attended school. At 14, he began driving truck and working for farmers in Tammany and the green pea harvest.
While working for farmers in the Nezperce area, he met the love of his life, Edith Mae Farmer. They were married Aug. 25, 1956, in Nezperce. They had three daughters, Debbie, Darlene and Judy.
For three years early in their marriage, they lived and worked on a chicken ranch above Lenore. They moved to Craigmont in 1959, where they made their home. Harvey loved to travel, woodworking, listening to country music, gathering for his coffee group and spending time visiting with family and friends. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, Kami and Zack, and attending their activities. He was a member of Winchester Community Church, where he served as an elder and on the Craigmont Cemetery board.
Harvey spent 44 years working in the lumber industry at several mills, including Kamiah, Winchester, Craigmont, Jaype and Spalding. He retired in June 2000 as a certified lumber grader after 34 years at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Darlene; his parents; and siblings Edward, Clifford, Dale and Margaret Dugger.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Edith, of Craigmont; daughters Debbie Leachman and Judy (Greg) Sledge, both of Lewiston; grandchildren Kami Sledge and Zack Sledge, both of Lewiston; sisters Leta (Jim) Widener, of Post Falls, and Linda Oversby, of Reardan, Wash.; and several extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Winchester Community Church, 410 McBeth Ave., Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Winchester Community Church or the charity of your choice.
A special thank you to Matt, Michelle and the care givers at Riverview Residential Home for the excellent care his last 17 months.