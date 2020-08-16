Harriet “Hattie Sue” Feeney, 93, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2020, after a long and full life that took her from Boise to Lewiston and back to Boise again. She left a loving legacy of devoted family and friends.
Hattie Sue was born March 7, 1927, to Perry E. and Jessie L. Oxley, in Boise. She was the second daughter, completing the family with her sister, Patty Ann. She spent her early years living in numerous apartments and houses in Boise’s North End in her mother’s ongoing quest to find the perfect home. Hattie Sue’s father spent much of his career traveling the state as an engineer for the state of Idaho.
One of Hattie Sue’s fondest recollections of childhood was the year her family spent during the Great Depression living with her cherished grandparents in a bungalow near Hollywood. The neighborhood included celebrities Stan Laurel and Mary Martin. Hattie Sue charmed her family with stories of palling around with Mary Martin’s son, Larry Hagman, and the two sisters selling lemonade to the starlet Betty Grable from their corner lemonade stand.
In her teen years, Hattie Sue was immersed in her Boise High School life, from playing the clarinet in the band to sock hops and trips to the Natatorium piled in a top-down convertible with her cadre of friends. The school years spent in the North End forged a group of 10 tight-knit friends dubbing themselves “The Butterflies.” These fun-loving women shared lifelong friendships that later included yearly gatherings in McCall that lasted into their golden years.
In the fall semester of 1944, Hattie Sue began college at the University of Idaho and became a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. There she met a sisterhood of women that became yet another group of forever friends. Hattie Sue followed in the Gamma Phi legacy of two aunts and her sister, Patty Ann. That legacy continued when her three daughters and two granddaughters also pledged Gamma Phi Beta at U of I.
One day, in her sophomore year of college, Hattie Sue joined a bridge mixer at the student union building and met a young, handsome future law student and fraternity boy newly returned from the Pacific combat theater of World War II, Tom Feeney. Hattie Sue and Tom married Aug. 17, 1946, and made a home in Moscow while Tom completed law school. It was in Moscow that their first child, Mike, was born.
After law school, the young family moved to Lewiston, where Tom began his lifelong law career and Hattie Sue nurtured a loving and kid-friendly home for four more children: Chris and Cathy and, after a space of six years, Nancy and Rick.
Hattie Sue was the consummate mom and the Feeney household never met a stranger. She always made every person who came through her door feel welcome and comfortable. Hattie Sue was her children’s biggest cheerleader and could always be found on the frontlines of all their life events, sports and activities, as well as volunteering as room mother, Bluebird leader and the PTA. As her children graduated from high school, Hattie Sue’s aspirations for each one was the same: complete college, be happy, follow your dreams and live life without reservation.
With five kids, every Christmas was an event for the Feeney household. Tom would search the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond for the best Santa figurine to buy, and her collection grew to the hundreds. Hattie Sue became a bit of a celebrity for a day when she was featured on the front page of the Lewiston Morning Tribune’s Close to Home section in a 1996 Christmas day photo and article proudly showing off her impressive Santa collection.
Every July throughout the decade of the ’60s, Hattie Sue and Tom would gather their brood of five children in the car and drive to Crystal Beach Resort in McCall, where they rendezvoused with the same group of 10 families. They spent the week teaching their children to water ski, taking long boat trips around the lake in the pink and gray boat christened the “FeeMan Tu,” gathering for lively happy hours and singing songs around the campfire late into the night. To all involved, those weeks spent at the lake are remembered as the most idyllic and happiest of summer vacations.
Hattie Sue’s long life in her beloved town of Lewiston with her family and Tom at her side was filled with cherished friendships and all the things she loved to do. She was an avid bridge player and many friendships were celebrated around the bridge table. She had a creative spirit that was realized in a love of sewing, crafting and painting. Her creations became gifts to family and friends that are still cherished to this day.
For 63 years, Hattie Sue had a steadfast loyalty to her hometown of Lewiston. She gave back to that community in myriad ways. She was a member or the Lewiston Service League, P.E.O. and a faithful member and volunteer for the Episcopal Church of the Nativity. She served on the board of the North Idaho Children’s Home and spent many years driving her car to the homes of the elderly in need with Meals on Wheels.
Hattie Sue’s legacy of love grew over the years to encompass her 10 grandchildren who knew her as Nana. She provided her big, warm Lewiston home as a haven for fun, play and imagination. Nana adored her grandchildren and celebrated every choice and path they took into adulthood.
In 2007, after sharing 61 years of marriage, Hattie Sue’s beloved husband, Tom, died of natural causes. In 2013, Hattie Sue decided to move back to her hometown of Boise, bringing her life around full circle. During the last seven years, she was blessed with a new generation of members of her family, her six great-grandchildren. Some of her most joyous moments were spent welcoming and snuggling each new great-grandbaby. Now back in her birthplace, Hattie Sue enjoyed seven happy and contented years filled with her loving network of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and new and renewed friendships.
Hattie Sue was truly the heart of her family, and her kindness, devotion and love will always be remembered by those blessed to have known her.
Hattie Sue is survived by her five children, Michael (Marilyn) Feeney, Christine (Dennis, deceased) Dixon, Catherine Janis, Nancy (Steven) Hatfield and Richard Feeney; and grandchildren Lauren (Michael Martin) Feeney, John (Becca) Feeney, Ashley (Ryan) Dowell, Anne (Steen) Edwards, Ryan and Jeffrey Janis, Tyler and Samuel Hatfield, Amanda (Nate Blair) Feeney and Natalie Feeney. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Luke and Abigail Dowell, Elliot, Regan and Scout Edwards, and Ada Feeney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Feeney; her parents, Perry and Jessie (Chrisman) Oxley; sister Patricia (Oxley) Collins; and brother-in-law Steven Collins.
The family wants to especially recognize the compassionate and heroic doctors, nurses and aides of the COVID seventh floor of St. Luke’s Medical Center of Boise.
In lieu of flowers, the Feeney family suggests that memorials to Hattie Sue be made to the St. Luke’s Health Foundation, COVID RESPONSE FUND, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise, ID 83712; or to a charity of your choice. Because of COVID-19, there will be no viewing or funeral for Hattie Sue. However, a celebration of life will take place once the pandemic has subsided. Memories of Hattie Sue can be left at www.summersfuneral.com and would be appreciated by her family.