Early Valentine’s Day morning, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Harriet M. (Gehring) Feider peacefully passed in her sleep at Hill House Memory Care in Moscow, after breaking her femur. She was 86.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Feider; a sister Eileen (Gehring) Feider; and brothers Ronald and George Gehring.
Harriet was born Aug 9, 1939, in Cottonwood to her parents, Stephen and Rosalia (Stolz) Gehring. She graduated from high school and attended business school in Tacoma. Harriet planned to be a businesswoman and was quite successful.
She married Herman after her sister Eileen passed from health complications and by doing so, she signed up to raise their children, Gloria Feider Polzin and Virginia (Feider) Robinson.
Harriet moved to Pomeroy, where Herman was a farmer. After a short time, they moved their young family to Lewiston, in the early 1960s. She started her career at Great Western Distributing, which then became Jafco and finally Best Stores. She finished her career as office manager “Head Cheese.” When the Best Stores closed, Mom decided it was time to retire in the late 1990s. Harriet belonged to All Saints Catholic Church and she spent her time cleaning, gardening and watching Fox News.
Harriet is survived by her daughters Gloria Feider Polzin (Jerry) and Virginia Robinson (Jim); two grandchildren, Krystala Malone (Aaron) and JT Robinson (Celie); and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Aryia and Olivia Malone and Hayes Robinson. In addition, she’s survived by siblings Marilyn Forsmann, of Cottonwood, Scott Gehring, of Seattle, and Margaret Mickelson, of North Carolina.
Harriet’s service is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. and the service at 10:30 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Pomeroy.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice in your community in Harriet Feider’s name.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.