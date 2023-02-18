Early Valentine’s Day morning, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Harriet M. (Gehring) Feider peacefully passed in her sleep at Hill House Memory Care in Moscow, after breaking her femur. She was 86.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman Feider; a sister Eileen (Gehring) Feider; and brothers Ronald and George Gehring.

