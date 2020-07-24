Harold Herman Silflow passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.
He was the third child born to Fred and Iona on Nov. 2, 1922, on the Cameron, Idaho, family farm. He joined two older brothers, Marvin and Emil, and sister Ida came later.
He met Mildred Heimgartner while ringing the New Year’s Eve church bell at a holiday church party. They married in January 1943. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage until Mildred passed away in 1988. They started their farm, built a house and raised their daughter, Kathy. Shortly after their marriage, Ernie, Mildred’s brother, came to live with them. They also helped to raise Susan, Mildred’s niece, who had lost her parents. Harold and Mildred enjoyed lots of activities too numerous to mention, but some included traveling, camping, restoring horse-drawn buggies and a sleigh.
After Mildred’s passing, Harold made acquaintance with a fellow farmer, Dorothy King. In May 1992, Harold and Dorothy were married. They enjoyed 20 years of marriage. Besides enjoying each other’s company, traveling, fishing, and visiting with friends and neighbors were high on their list. In 2008, they decided to move into Lewiston. They enjoyed attending and even hosting coffee hours with their many friends. They attended the Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church. After Dorothy passed in 2012, Harold moved to Brookdale in 2017. His time there was well-spent making new friends with residents and staff. He really liked Brookdale and recruited some of the current residents.
Harold liked to boast of his 66 years spent on his farm, his knowledge and love of farming the old-fashioned way with teams of horses, and his many horseback rides. He was proud to be a lifelong member of the Cameron Lutheran Church, a church started with the help of some of Harold’s German ancestors. At 97, Harold was probably the oldest member of the church.
He was preceded in death by Mildred, Dorothy, Marvin, Emil, Ida, Ernie and Diane Eldridge; and lots of friends.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Gary), of Kendrick; grandsons Jon Garland, of Syracuse, N.Y., and Eric Garland (Alicia), of Vancouver, Wash.; niece Susan Spencer (Bob), of Boise; Sarah Swartz, of Renton, Wash.; Barbara Jo Burditt, of Lewiston; and many more nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express appreciation to the many friends and staff at Brookdale who cared for and supported Harold during his stay.
A burial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cameron Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Lutheran Church or J-K Ambulance Fund.