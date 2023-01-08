Harold Douglas “Papa Skip” Williamson was born in his grandmother’s home near Whiskey Creek, Idaho, to Viola LaRae (Powaukee) and John Buck Williamson, Aug. 17, 1939. He was raised with his brothers Brooklyn and Merle Powaukee and “the baby” Robert “Coon” Williamson by his grandparents and great-grandparents on the family ranch in Webb. Skip’s early days were spent exploring the streams, creeks, rivers, valleys and hills near the family ranch and a homestead near Ahsahka. During this particular time, he and his brothers were raised by their great-grandparents, who spoke very little English. His grandpa Amos Powaukee showed him and his brothers many places that were significant to family and the Nimiipuu way of life. Papa Skip would often tell stories about the closeness of his brothers and the many nights the family would listen to the battery-powered AM radio and how “that damn Coon and Merle would make us laugh, and we all would get whipped.”

As his mother and father were out of the area fulfilling their patriotic duties during World War II, Papa Skip would be raised with his aforementioned siblings for the majority of his early years. As he entered high school, he would attend Ferdinand High, home of the mighty Eagles. Papa and his Uncle Richard “Saucer” Powaukee lived in a small house in Ferdinand during this time. Saucer was a teacher and coach, and he brought his nephew to help fill out his team. During this time, Papa Skip would develop a lifelong connection to his Uncle and Aunt Katherine (Red Heart) Powaukee. He lived periodically with his aunt and uncle at the family home near Chaweektah. He would often tell stories about his younger siblings, Butchie, Bud Ox, Sis, Wook and Chris Lee. He graduated Lapwai High in 1959.