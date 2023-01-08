Harold Douglas “Papa Skip” Williamson was born in his grandmother’s home near Whiskey Creek, Idaho, to Viola LaRae (Powaukee) and John Buck Williamson, Aug. 17, 1939. He was raised with his brothers Brooklyn and Merle Powaukee and “the baby” Robert “Coon” Williamson by his grandparents and great-grandparents on the family ranch in Webb. Skip’s early days were spent exploring the streams, creeks, rivers, valleys and hills near the family ranch and a homestead near Ahsahka. During this particular time, he and his brothers were raised by their great-grandparents, who spoke very little English. His grandpa Amos Powaukee showed him and his brothers many places that were significant to family and the Nimiipuu way of life. Papa Skip would often tell stories about the closeness of his brothers and the many nights the family would listen to the battery-powered AM radio and how “that damn Coon and Merle would make us laugh, and we all would get whipped.”
As his mother and father were out of the area fulfilling their patriotic duties during World War II, Papa Skip would be raised with his aforementioned siblings for the majority of his early years. As he entered high school, he would attend Ferdinand High, home of the mighty Eagles. Papa and his Uncle Richard “Saucer” Powaukee lived in a small house in Ferdinand during this time. Saucer was a teacher and coach, and he brought his nephew to help fill out his team. During this time, Papa Skip would develop a lifelong connection to his Uncle and Aunt Katherine (Red Heart) Powaukee. He lived periodically with his aunt and uncle at the family home near Chaweektah. He would often tell stories about his younger siblings, Butchie, Bud Ox, Sis, Wook and Chris Lee. He graduated Lapwai High in 1959.
In the Spring of 1960, Papa Skip married his high school sweatheart, Shirley Ann Presnell. They had two daughters, Shelly Compton (husband Steve and their sons Sean and Seth) and Teri Hayes (daughters Cierra and Carley). Papa Skip and Shirley would participate in the “Indian Relocation Act,” and the family would make a home in Portland, Ore.
Papa Skip entered the rodeo circuit when he was 26 or 27 years old. Papa traveled the country with his right-hand man, Tom (Thomas) Red Heart. Papa rode bulls and saddle bronc, bareback, and won several buckles, none of which he kept (dang buckle bunnies). Papa traveled the rodeo circuit, riding in the Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days and even the Madison Square Garden to name a few.
In 1970, he married Bonnie Lou Sommerlott. They had a daughter, Katherine Michelle Williamson, Sept. 3, 1972. During that time, they resided in Lewiston.
In 1973, Papa Skip married Patricia Mae Smathers. Patty had two children from a previous marriage (Victor and Shannon Barber), whom he loved and raised as his own. Eventually, Patty had two boys, John (sons Courtney Dozier, Nigele, Kayden and Brooklyn and daughters Lekisha and Nia Williamson) and Thomas Lee (sons Tyler, Theo, Amos, Willis and Herschel and daughter Karee Williamson), even though doctors had told Papa that he would never be able to have children as a result of bull riding accident.
Papa Skip worked in several places over the course of his life, but his true passion was working with youth. In the mid ’70s to the early ’90s, Papa Skip coached football, basketball and baseball, while working at the Lapwai High School as a Truancy Officer. Papa Skip loved getting the most out of his players, often teasing them by calling them “honey and/or doll.” Over the course of his coaching career, he wasn’t concerned with his teams’ wins and loss records, choosing instead to focus on the individual improvement of his players. Papa would often say to his sons (who would later become coaches as well) “if you’re just teaching kids how to play a game, you’re missing the point.”
No matter where Papa Skip worked, he brought his own unique style of acknowledging people wherever he went. He had a way of making everyone feel special with an extra deep hug or a flash of that signature smile. Papa had a way of making you feel like he was waiting to see you all day. He loved to make people laugh and wherever he was (which usually wasn’t hard to find because of his laugh), he was often known to be the center of attention.
Over the course of his life, Papa took in numerous children. In this way, Laurie Bob McMasters (husband Jon) and Amelia “Meems” Spaulding.
Papa Skip spent the last few years of his life living with his sister Alexes (Jinx) Baptiste at her home in Lapwai. Papa and Gramma Jinx had a very unique relationship, that if you didn’t know any better, you would swear they were mortal enemies. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and his sister, who refused to leave his side.
Papa Skip is survived by his sister Alexes, brothers Philip (Kathy), Adrian and Craig “Smokey” Taylor. He is also survived by his eight children, 26 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A nondenominational service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at the Pi-nee-waus Community Center in Lapwai. A dinner will follow the ceremony at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a future memorial scholarship for Skip. Contact Shelly Compton at sacompton26@hotmail.com.