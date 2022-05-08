Harold Clifford Gibson Jr.

Harold passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, from complications of Multiple System Atrophy.
If you knew Harold, you likely remember his sense of humor, quick wit, kind demeanor and competitive spirit. If you were related to Harold, you were surrounded by his love, were the recipient of many hugs and likely had a nickname. If you were a dog or cat of Harold’s, you enjoyed belly rubs, walks and a broad chest that served as a great napping spot. And while his life was shorter than this world deserved, he lived it well. Harold traveled extensively; was an involved father and Papa; appreciated art; was a beer, wine and martini connoisseur; enjoyed college sports; volunteered for causes he was passionate about; and loved his family more than anything in the world. To say Harold left an indelible mark on every living soul he met is an understatement and he will be greatly missed by family, friends and pets alike.
Harold was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Joplin, Mo., to Harold and Martha Gibson. He lived in Kansas City, Kan., until the age of 12 when his family moved to Lewiston. Harold attended Jenifer Junior High School and Lewiston High School. He played many sports but excelled at football. Upon graduation from high school, Harold attended Oregon State University for a semester before transferring to the University of Idaho, where he joined the Sigma Nu fraternity.
He met Patty Schacher in Lewiston at an ice cream shop in 1971 and they married Aug. 19, 1972, in Grangeville. Harold graduated with degrees in psychology and accounting from the University of Idaho and worked for the accounting firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. in Portland, Ore., where he passed the CPA exam. While in Portland, their daughter, Kimberly, was born.
Harold then worked at Morris, Lee & Co. in Lewiston for a year before accepting the position of Business Manager for the Moscow School District. Daughter, Angela, was born in Moscow. After working there for five years, he accepted the position of Associate Athletics Director for Washington State University where he remained until 1996 when he became the CEO of the Copper Bowl/Insight.com Bowl in Tucson, Ariz. He earned an MBA from Washington State University while working full time.
He became Alumni Director for the University of Idaho for six years before moving to New York City to be the Director of Executive Business Management at the law firm of Weil, Gotschal & Manges. The cross-country move would be one of his and Patty’s greatest adventures, complete with regular Broadway shows, dance lessons at the Lincoln Center and frequent visits to Marie’s Crisis, a Broadway show tunes bar and their favorite haunt. He then moved to the law firm of Wilmer Hale and spent the last three years of his career as the director of the Business Services Center in Dayton, Ohio.
While Harold’s professional accomplishments were significant, his charitable contributions were a hallmark of his character. In 1979, Harold became a charter member of Stepping Stones, a group whose mission was to improve the lives of disabled adults living in the Palouse. Four years after forming, Stepping Stones opened their first group home, enabling adults with developmental disabilities to live independently. In the late 1990s, Harold was instrumental in negotiating the sale of the group homes that allowed Stepping Stones to be converted into a foundation and permanent assistance to local residents with disabilities.
In the early 1980s at Washington State University, the Gay and Lesbian Club wasn’t officially recognized on campus. In order to receive official club status, they needed a faculty sponsor and Harold volunteered. And while it wasn’t charitable in the traditional sense, Washington State fans have Harold to thank for the gift of tailgating before Cougar football games.
In the 1980s, he lobbied the administration and the state to allow alcohol on campus and created the pregame party in the Field House that still exists today. When living and working in Dayton, community service was a core tenant of his law firm’s mission and Harold was instrumental in supporting efforts of educating local homeless students, rehabbing local parks and providing Christmas gifts to families in need.
But it was Harold’s love of animals that prompted him to create an adoption event securing homes for dozens of dogs and cats and creating awareness for animal rescue in the area. Harold was active at his parish in Moscow, St. Mary’s, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and he also coached countless youth teams for his daughters, never losing a foot race during practice.
Upon retirement, he and Patty moved to Wheat Ridge, Colo. (a suburb of Denver), where he was able to see his two youngest grandchildren daily, including walking them to school. Harold is survived by his wife, Patty; daughters Kimberly Gibson Rutt, from Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Angela Gibson from Wheat Ridge; his son-in-law, Michael Schrade; four amazing grandchildren: Abigail and Sophia (17), from Sherman Oaks, and Madilyn (12) and Brody (9), of Wheat Ridge; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. His parents, Harold and Martha Gibson, and his sister, Pamala, preceded him in death.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 4 at the Holy Cross Chapel in Keuterville, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Harold Gibson Jr. be made to The Brain Support Network, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, brainsupportnetwork.org; or Stepping Stones, P.O. Box 8397 Moscow, ID 83843.