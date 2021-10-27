Harold Albert Schacher, 89, went to be with his wife in heaven Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
He was born to Albert and Matilda (Sonnen) Schacher on March 27, 1932. He attended a one-room schoolhouse until he was 16 when his dad passed away and his big brother was drafted into the U.S. Army. He quit school and went to work to support the family. He logged and worked in the sawmills until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was sent to the Korean War from December 1952 to October 1954. He returned home and married Cecilia Schafer on June 15, 1955, and they were married for 63 years before she passed. They had six children. Harold was an ironworker, working on many dams, bridges and trestles until he retired to work in his garden and orchard, perfecting his homemade wine — good stuff, but very potent. Many people found out too late how stout the “Orchard Supreme” really was. It made Dad grin — but he warned them.
Harold was instrumental in starting the local VFW and involved in the American Legion. He and the men did many projects that benefited the community, including hunter safety training. He was also very active in the color guard for parades and funerals.
Dad loved camping, fishing, hunting and baseball. Family get-togethers always involved a game where sometimes the rules were followed. Harold took his kids and grandkids to the great outdoors as often as he could. He and Cecilia was always available to help them out with anything and was especially happy to always take care of the grandkids.
Harold leaves behind his children, Jim (Robin), Bill (Denni), Pat (Shannon), Ken (Marie), Lynn (Bruce) Gehring and Sandy (Ed) Enneking; sister Kathy and sisters-in-law Josephine and Charlette; 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cecilia (Dec. 21, 2018); his parents; brothers Don, Bud, and Dick; and sister Dorothy.
We will miss you, Dad, and your smile and endless stories. Give Mom a hug from us.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. Rosary will be at 1:30 p.m. and Mass at 2 p.m. Military burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Keuterville following the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.