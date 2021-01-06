Hans Jurgen Schnirch passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the age of 79 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and three granddaughters.
He was born Aug. 27, 1941, to Josef and Margaretha Schnirch in Liebschutz, Germany. Hans was one of five siblings, which included three more brothers and one sister. As a child, Hans enjoyed fixing and building things which would lead him into his first career as a master mechanic in repairing Volkswagens and BMWs of all types.
In April 1969, with his first wife, they welcomed their son, Holger. The following year, the family of three made their way to the U.S. and settled in Buena Park, Calif. His first wife passed in 1972.
In 1987, he placed a personal ad in the Long Beach Press Telegram where he met the love of his life, Luise. After a year together, they decided to make it official, so on Aug. 24, they were married. With the joining of the families, Hans gained two children, a son, Mike, and a daughter, Nina, and Luise gained a son in Holger. In 1994, Hans and Luise decided to take a different route and opened their own Custom Framing Business in Buena Park. They never had to advertise once in seven years. They made many friends who were like family.
In 2003, Hans and Luise retired and moved to Lewiston to be closer to their grandchildren and families. He spent his days fixing up the house to make it a home and loved his big shop in the back where he could tinker. He loved chasing his great-grandkids around the house and yard, loving every minute of it, sometimes the kids started to laugh so hard that they couldn’t outrun Opa anymore. You could also find him at sporting events and concerts picking up (collecting cans) to get extra money so he could restore a ’70 Volkswagen bus and a ’70 Beetle. Hans became a U.S. citizen in 2009 and was so proud.
Hans is survived by his wife of 32 years, Luise Schnirch; sons Holger Schnirch, of Germany, and Mike Arringdale, of Clarkston; daughter Nina (Chris) Kovach, of Tustin Ranch, Calif.; nine grandchildren of which two are in Germany; 13 great-grandchildren, with his newest great-granddaughter coming this summer. We love and will miss you dearly but know that you are at peace and in no pain. Per his wishes, Hans has been cremated. Hopefully at some point this year, the family would like to gather and celebrate his life together.