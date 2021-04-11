Hans “Chris” Christian Lorentzen, 76, passed away because of cancer Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home in Clarkston, surrounded by his children and wife.
Chris was born March 22, 1943, to Hans Lorentzen and Beulah (House) Lorentzen.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patti, at their Clarkston home; two stepchildren, Kari Winslow, of Lewiston, and Casey Winslow, of Clarkston; six children from a previous marriage, Laura (Richard) Pearson, Tina (Izzy) Garcia, Roman Lorentzen, all of Anderson, Calif.; and Jerrod (Casey) Lorentzen, also of Anderson, Calif.; and Hans C. Lorentzen, of Salem, Ore. Chris is also survived by 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beulah, of Port Orford., Ore., and Kristine, of Roseberg, Ore.; two brothers, Mike, of Oregon, and Eric, of Portland, Ore.
Chris was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Lorentzen, because of cancer in August 1992; his parents, Hans and Beulah Lorentzen; and one sister, Nellie, because of cancer.
Chris had many occupations in his adult life. He spent many years in the tire service business. In 1985, Chris and his wife bought Kimball Tree Service from his brother-in-law Clint Kimball, of Naples, Idaho. He valued all of the relationships he had with his customers for the next 23 years he owned his business. Chris retired in 2008.
Two of Chris’ most favorite things to do was fishing with his son-in-law Kindy Wilson and being his hunting camp host each fall.
Chris will be greatly missed by his family and friends.