On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, heaven gained another angel when Gwendolyn “Teddy” Poleson, 92, went to be with her heavenly Father.
She was born Nov. 3, 1927, to George and Glatha Giese and raised on their ranch at Fix Ridge in Juliaetta. She grew up helping her mother cook meals to feed the hired help. She attended a one-room school and walked 16 miles round trip.
In 1955, she met and later married Martin Poleson on Aug. 7, 1955. She attended class at Lewis-Clark State College, and went on to graduate from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts degree followed with a master’s degree in 1966. She then became a school teacher and taught classes at both Lewiston and Clarkston high schools and retired from teaching at Highland Elementary in 1996. She also worked at Potlatch Corp.
Teddy belonged to many organizations. She was Queen of Malac No. 55 Daughters of the Nile three times, a member of Idaho and Washington Eastern Star, Social Order of Beauceant, Amaranth, Lewiston Lions Club, WA Retired Teachers, Lewiston Eagles and the Elks Club. And she greatly enjoyed line dancing with her friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston.
She is survived by her sons, Samuel E. Poleson, of Rathdrum, Philip Poleson, of Portland, Ore., and George A. Poleson, of Longview, Wash; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded by her husband, Martin Poleson; daughters Susie and Carla Poleson; parents George and Glatha Giese; and sibling Bruce Giese.
A viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Malcom’s Brower Wann Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Fix Ridge Cemetery, outside of Juliaetta.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.