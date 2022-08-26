My sister, Gwendolyn Sue Dahlberg, 74, was born July 21, 1947, in Seattle to Raymond and Gertrue Dahlberg, the eldest of four children. She left this Earth Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, because of complications from diabetes and COVID-19.
We lived in several places when we were young but settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley when Gwen was about 6 years old. Here, she finished her early education, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1965 where she was on the honor roll.
When Gwen was preparing for life on Earth and was in line to collect her talents, being the first child, I believe she grabbed most of the discipline meant for all four of us kids. From an early age, she was very focused and successful with her life endeavors. She was an amazing pianist. She could play any written music or play all afternoon by ear. She also enjoyed playing her flute and piccolo. Gwen was a very good singer and enjoyed providing music at every opportunity.
After high school, Gwen went on to her higher education at Lewis-Clark Normal School and then Washington State University. She graduated with a teaching degree and a minor in music. During her college years, she was a long-distance operator in Lewiston and Pullman. Gwen was fluent in Spanish and French and was always happy to use her Spanish to help people during her long-distance operator years. She loved to read and had a passion for reading books in French. When the phone company closed their office in Pullman, Gwen followed her job to Boise. Then when the office in Boise closed, Gwen began her career at the Garden City Library in Boise as a librarian, which seemed to be what she was truly meant to do.
Gwen had a big heart and over the year helped many people whom she found in need, especially children. My brother and my other sister and I moved Gwen back to Lewiston about three years ago to be nearer to family.
Gwen was preceded in death by our father and mother, and our brother Darrin (Shawn). She is survived by our sister, Sharon (Russell) and myself, Larry Dahlberg (Debby). There will be no memorial but we will have a graveside for family at a later date.