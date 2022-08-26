My sister, Gwendolyn Sue Dahlberg, 74, was born July 21, 1947, in Seattle to Raymond and Gertrue Dahlberg, the eldest of four children. She left this Earth Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, because of complications from diabetes and COVID-19.

We lived in several places when we were young but settled in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley when Gwen was about 6 years old. Here, she finished her early education, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1965 where she was on the honor roll.