Gwendolyn Lorraine Schwane passed away peacefully Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Gwen was born Oct. 2, 1941, in Asotin to Amos D. Mathews and Ernestene D. (Huffman) Mathews. Growing up with two older brothers, they helped guide her into becoming an independent, strong-willed woman. She loved all animals, and rescued many dogs, cats and birds. Gwen loved growing up in Asotin and enjoyed warm summer days riding horses and spending time with her friends.
After attending Lewiston High School, she married Ron VanSickle in 1958, in Spokane. They had three children, Randy, Ronda and Renee, and later divorced. Raising a family was no easy task, however, Gwen was known as “the cool mom” to her daughter’s friends, she was someone that they could confide in and trust. Loyalty was important to her.
Gwen worked in the credit office of The Owl Drug and as a salesclerk at the Bonanza Store, before opening her pet grooming business, Best Friends Pet Boutique, in 1978. She enjoyed her work and spent 15 years taking care of her loyal customers’ pets before retiring from the business in 1993.
Gwen was elected to the Clarkston City Council in 1993 becoming mayor pro tem. When the mayor at the time resigned, she assumed the position of mayor. She was deeply rooted in politics at an early age, her grandfather was a member of the Idaho State Senate, and her mother became a constant contributor to the opinion section of the Lewiston Tribune. Gwen was a Cub Scout Den Mother, member of the Red Hat Society, Women of Moose and Ladies of Elks. She was also an avid card player, making friends who enjoyed friendly competition with many laughs.
Not one to slow down after retirement, Gwen became an accomplished artist, painting numerous pictures ranging from horses to sunsets. She continued her education and received an associate degree from Walla Walla Community College. Gwen loved her family and was extremely proud of her twin granddaughters, Raeann and Roslyn — you could usually find her front row center at their dance recitals and school functions.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Wally Goin and Guy Schwane; and her brother Drexel Mathews. She is survived by her three children, Randy VanSickle (Robin), of Clarkston, Ronda Beckley (Steven), of Canada, Renee Knight (Don), of Alabama; brother Farrel Mathews; and three grandchildren, Raeann VanSickle, of Colorado, Roslyn VanSickle, of Everett, and Hanna Morgan Murphy.
Her dogs were a large part of her life and should not go without mention — she spoke fondly of Dopey, Rags, Pepper and Sophie, she hoped to be reunited with them.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston, followed by burial at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A light luncheon and celebration of life will follow at the house of her son, Randy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Generations of Lewiston for the quality of care she received, Clarkston EMS and police for always going above and beyond to help Gwen.