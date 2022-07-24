Gurtie Mae Howell — “Granny” — went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lewiston.
Gurtie was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 5, 1928, to Clarence and Eleanor Bratton. She immigrated with her family to Ford, Wash., in 1930 and became a U.S. citizen in 1953.
She married Robert “Bob” Little in 1947 in Spokane, and they raised three children, Robert Little Jr., Timothy Little and Dawn Marie Little (Wittman). Before divorcing in 1969, Gurtie and Bob settled in Emmett, Idaho, where they taught their children to know the value of hard work, service and education.
In her later adulthood, Gurtie had many adventures during her marriage to Lee Howell, moving to new places, including New York, Colorado, Puerto Rico and Saipan. She collected friends and a faith community wherever she settled. She loved to hide treasures in her suitcase for grandkids to find, whether it be a souvenir, a roll of Lifesavers or a tiny box of Sunmaid raisins. She was an avid card player and her favorite pastimes included playing Spite and Malice with her sister, Virginia Kaledas, embroidery, huckleberry picking and reading.
She was preceded in death by Robert Little (1991), Lee Howell (2016) and her son, Robert Little Jr. (2020). She is survived by her children, Shirley Little of Wichita, Kan., (Erik, Robyn, Clint and Amanda), Tim and Luann Little (Greg and Bethany), of Burley, Idaho, and Dick and Dawn Wittman (Hannah, Matt, Marci, Katie and Cori) of Lewiston, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life, playing the “I love you more” game throughout their youth and into adulthood.
The family will hold a private memorial and she will be laid to rest in Spokane. A special thank you to the staff of Guardian Angels/Generations and Advanced Home Care Hospice for their loving care and support.