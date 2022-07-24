Gurtie Mae Howell

Gurtie Mae Howell — “Granny” — went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lewiston.

Gurtie was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 5, 1928, to Clarence and Eleanor Bratton. She immigrated with her family to Ford, Wash., in 1930 and became a U.S. citizen in 1953.