Gudrun Sauer passed away peacefully in her sleep to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care of Clarkston. She was met in heaven by her beloved husband, Maurice, who preceded her in death.
She was born Gudrun Mathilda Mikkelsen on Nov. 3, 1925, in Cooperstown, N.D. She was raised on a farm in that area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sigvart and Karen Mikkelsen, and brother, Ejvin.
She married Maurice on June 23, 1947, in Valley City, N.D., and they spent 67 wonderful years together before he passed away April 3, 2015. She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Bill) Phares, of Spokane; Shirley (Bruce) Thompson, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and Patti Garred (Barry Parish), of Clarkston. She was a proud grandparent to Brian, Amanda and Melissa Bayman; Shawne (James) Stofel; and Scott and Doug Phares. She also was great-grandmother to Kori (Jacob) Fletcher, Roree and James Stofel and Teddi Phares and Taylor (Kadem) Cooper. And she had a great-great-grandson, Xander Franklin.
Gudrun and family spent many enjoyable years following construction work in the Pacific Northwest, settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1965. She held a variety of jobs during her nomadic life, finally working at Stilson Meats of Lewiston until her retirement. In retirement, she and her husband spent 30 wonderful years traveling in their motorhome to visit family and friends and seeing the sights of America. Gudrun was able to meet many of her relatives for the first time when she and Maurice took a trip to Denmark, her parents’ birth country.
Maurice and Gudrun will be laid to rest together, as they were in life, in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family School or Clarkston Senior Center.