Grover W. “Bill” Ledbetter, 76, of Clarkston, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at home. God welcomed home a man of many talents, among them mechanic, fisherman, woodworker and golfer.
His yard and garden was impeccable, a hobby he picked up following retirement. He was looking forward to another year of fishing. Yup, he already purchased his license — well in advance.
Bill was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as a KC135 crew chief from 1964 to Jan. 1, 1968. He met his wife, Sharon Huber, while stationed at Larson Air Force Base.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years; sons John (Stacia) and David (Pam); daughter Karen; seven grandchildren; three great-grands; and brother Kenneth.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.