Gregory Vaughn Buchholz, at age 74, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, July 15, 2022, in Seattle.
He was born Oct. 24, 1947, in Orofino to Harold and Joyce Buchholz.
Greg grew up in Weippe with his younger sister, Janet, and was surrounded by many beloved family members and friends. He graduated from Weippe High School in 1965.
Greg then graduated from the University of Idaho with his undergraduate business degree in 1969. He married Carol Slaymaker in December 1969 in Roseburg, Ore. After serving two years in the Army, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, he returned with his wife, Carol, and newborn son, Christopher, to the Pacific Northwest.
Daughter, Monika, was born in 1975 while the couple lived in Lewiston. After receiving his master’s degree in business from the University of Idaho in 1978, he moved with his family to the Seattle/Tacoma area, where he began his accomplished career as a financial controller for U.S. West and Quest telecommunications. Son, Jonathan, was born in 1981. He retired after a nearly 30-year career.
Greg was devoted to his family and was happiest at holidays when he could have everyone he loved together. He adored all animals, had many beloved pets throughout his lifetime and was particularly fond of his lap dogs. Greg was preceded in death by his mother Joyce. He is survived by his father, Harold; sister, Janet (Bruce) Wyatt; children, Christopher, Monika and Jonathan Buchholz; the children’s mother, Carol; grandchildren, Jackson, Quinn and Asher Buchholz; as well as his nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews and many cousins.
Greg is returning to his hometown to be laid to rest in the Weippe cemetery with his family and friends.
