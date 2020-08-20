Gregory T. Reed was an eye doctor in Lewiston. He was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Longview, Wash., and passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Lewiston, because of complications from a stroke.
Greg is survived by his children and grandchildren; his son, Paul Reed, and his wife, Katie, and their children, Jameson, Kennedy and Eleanor; daughter Mary and her husband, Anton Sousa; and son Bill Reed.
Greg was in the U.S. Navy and the Air Force and he served his country with honor and pride. He loved fishing, hunting, camping, reading and flying his airplane. He loved to play Santa Claus for his family at Christmas.
Gregory was a kind and influential man. He touched many lives in his time on Earth and will be sorely missed. Greg was a Christian and held to his faith in Jesus Christ. He has been a much-needed part of our community, and the world is truly a bit dimmer now that he is gone. Greg did what was good and right the best he knew how. He always used wisdom to apply his knowledge well. He was a wonderful father and grandfather and he loved to laugh. He stood for the truth in a troubled world.
May we all rise, as he rose, to make the world a better place through faith and grace. May your hearts be filled with light and life.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home. Attendees for the funeral are asked to bring their own chair. Reception to follow at Greg’s hangar (Lewiston airport). If attending reception, park at Airport Park and enter gate at Cedar Avenue and Fifth Street.