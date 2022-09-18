Gregory Steven Spaulding

On Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, Gregory Steven Spaulding — loving husband, father, brother and friend — passed away at age 69 at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, following a brief illness.

Greg was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Frances Lampoltshamer. He attended Holy Family School as a child, graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971 and retired from Twin City Foods in 2004 after a 28-year career as a Production Coordinator and Warehouse Manager. In a beautiful backyard service June 6, 1998, Greg married Shelly Spaulding.