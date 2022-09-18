On Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, Gregory Steven Spaulding — loving husband, father, brother and friend — passed away at age 69 at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, following a brief illness.
Greg was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Frances Lampoltshamer. He attended Holy Family School as a child, graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971 and retired from Twin City Foods in 2004 after a 28-year career as a Production Coordinator and Warehouse Manager. In a beautiful backyard service June 6, 1998, Greg married Shelly Spaulding.
Greg was a master storyteller, entertaining his friends and family with his adventures living and working across Alaska, his love for riding Harley Davidsons or shenanigans he and his four brothers got into growing up. Greg was a skilled cribbage player who took pride in both skunking his opponents and teaching them to be better players. He regretted teaching Shelly to play, because she started beating him so much. He enjoyed taking long drives, cooking big meals (with lots of butter), fishing and boating, working in his garage, sitting out back enjoying his view of the Snake River, and he never turned down an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.
Between 1971 and 1976, Greg lived across Alaska. while working on the oil pipeline and the fishing industry. He and his wife Shelly also lived for several years in Amarillo, Texas, where they spent time with Shelly’s parents, Jerry and Billie Williams, before they passed away several years ago. Greg was a loving and caring son-in-law to Jerry and Billie, always helping them around their house and looking out for their well-being.
In 1999, Greg beat stage 3 lung cancer and took great pride in walking in the yearly cancer walk in Clarkston.
Greg adored the love of his life and wife of 24 years, Shelly, frequently leaving her affectionate notes around his house, including a final “Love you, Honey!” the day before he became ill. Greg always had a hug for you and loved to dote on his seven grandchildren.
Greg was preceded in death by his mother Frances Lampoltshamer, stepfather Ole Spaulding and ex-wife Glenda Spaulding. He is survived by a large and loving family, including his wife Shelly Spaulding; son and daughter-in-law Ben and Taron Spaulding; son Josh Spaulding; stepson and daughter-in-law Nathan and Caitlain Hutto; stepdaughter and son-in-law Kyla and Jeremy Pfannenstiel; grandchildren Allison, Jacob, Silas, Elsie, Alexandra, Brylie and Cooper; brother Ole (Dayre) Spaulding; brother and sister-in-law Alan and Alannah Spaulding; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Kathleen Spaulding; brother and sister-in-law Erik and Nikki Spaulding; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Scott and Carla Williams; stepbrother Henry Spaulding; and a large extended family of nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family for a later date. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.