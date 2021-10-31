Gregory Philip Crane, 55, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born Feb. 17, 1966, to Ralph and Vivian Crane in Grangeville. He was the youngest of seven children and raised on his family’s 10 acre property south of Grangeville known as Nurse’s Grove. He attended Grangeville High School and graduated in 1985.
He pursued his childhood dream of becoming a pilot and attended Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash., graduating in 1988 with an associate’s degree in aviation. After graduation, he was hired by the college as a junior flight instructor. Upon completion of that contract, Greg served in the U.S. Army until being medically discharged in 1991.
He then stepped into the aviation industry, flying for the United State Postal Service, U.S. Forest Service, backcountry flying in Idaho, charter flights and student instruction. At the age of 27, he met his true love Kellie Wallace from Lewiston and the two were married in 1994.
In 1996, Greg accepted a designated flight examiner position for the Federal Aviation Administration in Spokane but returned to teaching at his alma mater in 1998 as an assistant chief flight instructor. Greg and Kellie made their home in Moses Lake and were blessed with the births of their three daughters. He continued working at the college for 16 years until 2014. Opportunity knocked to advance his career, and he accepted a position as director of training for Ravn Alaska regional airline in Anchorage. Unexpectedly, in 2017, Greg was diagnosed with a brain tumor that required emergency surgery in Seattle followed by rehabilitation in California. In the blink of an eye his career in aviation ended and early retirement began. Greg was extremely blessed to have had a career that he loved and the opportunity to pour his passion for aviation into the next generation of commercial pilots.
Although the majority of his life was spent in the air, Greg was equally grounded in his passion for family and the great outdoors. He enjoyed deer and elk hunting, reloading, fishing, training his weimaraner dogs for duck and pheasant hunting and panning for gold, hoping to strike it rich. Greg and Kellie raised their three daughters to love outdoor adventures and created many memories in their time spent together. Camping, road trips, card games, chess and Seahawks football were always favorite family pastimes throughout their 27 years of marriage.
Greg was preceeded in death by his father, Ralph; sister Sharon; and niece, Aimee. He is survived by his wife, Kellie; three daughters, Kateland, Madison and Jensen of Palmer, Alaska; brother Mike (Cheri) Crane; sisters Linda (John) Oebel and Connie Crane, all of Clarkston, Teresa Paluso of Lewiston and Brenda (Mitch) Rauch of Grangeville; numerous nephews, nieces, aunts and cousins.
Celebration of life services will be held in Alaska at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Real Life Church in Palmer and then in Idaho at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Gateway Church in Lewiston. Greg will return to Grangeville for his final resting place, as his heart truly never left Idaho.