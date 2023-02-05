Gregory James Buratto was born in Seattle on May 9, 1940, to A.R. and Gail Buratto. He died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by family at Life Care Center of Lewiston.

His early years were spent in Seattle. The family later moved to Toppenish Wash., where they resided until Greg’s junior year in high school. In 1957, they moved to Clarkston as Greg’s dad was being transferred to manage Meats Inc. It has been said that a family in Toppenish had offered their home so Greg could stay and complete his high school years and continued athletic endeavors in football, basketball and golf. Little did the Clarkston High School Bantams know that they had gained a gem.