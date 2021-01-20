Gregory Dean Engel

Greg Engel passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
Greg was born to Darrel and Evelyn Engel in 1953 and lived his entire life in Lewiston, with the exception of a few years where he lived and worked in Seattle. Throughout his life, Greg worked with his father in the electrical contracting business, several years doing construction throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and also as a maintenance manager for an apartment complex.
One of his greatest passions was riding his bike all throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He was so proud when he rode the Old Spiral Highway from top to bottom. He enjoyed spending time at brother Doug’s shop helping him restore his classic El Camino. He also inherited a big love for fishing and spent many days at the Snake River singing, “here fishy, fishy, fishy” (like his mother, Evelyn) and catching fish until the sun went down.
Greg was a very compassionate, loving man who loved his family and friends with a full heart. People who knew him agreed he could have been a standup comedian. He was the best at cracking jokes and finding a way to make people laugh when it was needed the most.
His passing, although heartbreaking and unfortunate, brought the end to a very painful battle. His family prays that his soul was met with eternal peace, love and all the grace he so desperately sought on his earthly journey. His family will always remember the good times they had with Greg and will cherish them forever.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Darrel; his mother, Evelyn; and his nephew, Michael Capito. He is survived by his sister, Sherry (Ronnie) Wells; sister Cindy (Randy) Bronkhorst; brother Doug Engel and his partner, Sally Imel; three children, Ron (Jonie) Engel, Jason Engel and Ashley Winker; three granddaughters, Veronica, Lilly and Paige; one great-granddaughter, Blakely; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.