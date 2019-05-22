Gregory Carl Frederickson, 79, of Clarkston, died Thursday Jan. 31, 2019, at Sycamore Glen in Clarkston.
He was born to Alfred C. and Mildred R. (Bystrom) Frederickson in Clarkston May 22, 1939. He joined his older brother, John, and his parents in helping with the family’s orchard business. Following high school, Greg joined the Coast Guard for several years. After his discharge, he finished his degree and taught junior high school at Kendrick/Juliaetta. He also prepared taxes for H&R Block and assisted with the family business, Frederickson’s Orchard.
He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Clarkston and served a number of years on the church council, finance team, ushering for worship services and helping out with community events. Greg’s grandmother, Cecilia Rasmussen Frederickson, was one of the founding members of the congregation (the only woman among five men).
He was preceded in death by his parents and then brother, John Frederickson, in 2013. He is survived by an extended family of cousins and second cousins.
A memorial coffee hour to celebrate his life and honor what would have been his 80th birthday will be held at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Fellowship Hall at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston following worship.