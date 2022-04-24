Greg R. Ruddell, 64, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home. Greg was born April 26, 1957, along with three brothers, Steve, Brian and Kevin, to Donna and George Ruddell.
Greg went to school and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1975. He went on to work for Potlatch for 10 years, working with rough cedar and other plained lumber and in time, he could do just about any job there. After working for Potlatch, Greg worked for many restaurants and bars over the years. He finished his working career at Garden Square doing landscaping and anything else that needed done, both inside and outside.
Greg always loved sports and outdoor activities. As a child, Greg was very active in the Boys and Girls Club and competed in all sports. All throughout school he played basketball and baseball, and in his sophomore and junior years, he had a .500 batting average. He was a great golfer and once shot a 66 at the Bryden Canyon Golf Course. He was also an excellent fisherman and bird hunter. He played city league pool and darts for several years, and the pool league he was a part of was in the top five in the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Greg was an exceptional cook and entertainer at holidays with his family. He also took care of his father for over a year before he passed away.
Greg’s funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 30, at Vassar Rawl’s Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.