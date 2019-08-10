Greg J. Bullene

Gregory John Bullene, 61, of Kamiah, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, because of complications from a form of Parkinson’s called MSA.
He was born to John and Nancy Bullene on Jan. 5, 1958, in Bellingham, Wash. The family was later completed by Cindy (Ray) Tew, Lisa Tutterrow and Tracy Bullene, all of Bellingham. Greg graduated from Meridian High School in 1976, working for the Whatcom County Water District until 1985. Then, in 1986, he started the best job of his life as port engineer for Peter Pan Seafoods in Naknek, Alaska, working there until the camp burned down in 2001. He also operated Bullene’s Auto Repair from 1996 to 2009 in Pierce. In 2004, he began working for Veco in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, as a mechanic, then later switching to the fabrication and weld shop.
Greg retired in 2017 because of his health-related issues. Greg moved to Pierce in 1993, then to Kamiah in 2017. Greg married Jodi Nazario in 1998. Greg cared very much for Jodi’s daughter, Chelsie, even though the marriage ended in divorce. Then in 2004, Greg married Lynnann Tews Anderson, who resided at their home in Kamiah.
Greg loved doing most anything: riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, Jeeps, as well as working on vehicles, flying planes, boating, camping, fishing and hunting — just to name a few. In 2009, Greg and Lynnann had a cabin built in Dixie, and Greg worked for years putting the finishing touches on it. It was one of his favorite places to go and get away from everyday life.
Greg’s family wishes to thank everyone at Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clearwater Valley EMT services for all they did to care for him at the end.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is planned for later this summer in Kamiah and in Bellingham for summer of 2020.